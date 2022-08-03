Police find moped following string of Eastbourne thefts

The reports from the Seaside area of the town came across a 24 hour period before 1.30pm on Tuesday, August 2, according to officers.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said one victim recovered their motorbike by Seaside Recreation Ground.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The spokesperson added: “Alongside theirs was another motorcycle which had had it's vehicle registration mark (VRM) removed.”

The moped which was found by Selwyn Road, Eastbourne. Picture from Sussex Police

On Tuesday, August 2, officers said another moped was found by Selwyn Road.

The spokesperson said: “If this is yours [pictured] please get in touch either online or by calling 101 quoting the CAD reference below [0786 02/08/22], please have proof of ownership and your details when calling so we can ensure it is returned to it's rightful owner.”

As a result of the string of reports police are advising owners of motorcycles and mopeds to review their security and storage.

Police have urged other victims of a motorcycle or moped theft to come forward.