Police find moped following string of Eastbourne thefts

The reports from the Seaside area of the town came across a 24 hour period before 1.30pm on Tuesday, August 2, according to officers.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said one victim recovered their motorbike by Seaside Recreation Ground.
The spokesperson added: “Alongside theirs was another motorcycle which had had it's vehicle registration mark (VRM) removed.”
On Tuesday, August 2, officers said another moped was found by Selwyn Road.
The spokesperson said: “If this is yours [pictured] please get in touch either online or by calling 101 quoting the CAD reference below [0786 02/08/22], please have proof of ownership and your details when calling so we can ensure it is returned to it's rightful owner.”
As a result of the string of reports police are advising owners of motorcycles and mopeds to review their security and storage.
Police have urged other victims of a motorcycle or moped theft to come forward.