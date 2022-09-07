Police foot patrols increase after reports of Hastings ‘drug dealing’

Police said they have increased foot patrols in the area after receiving reports of ‘possible drug dealing’ in a ward in Hastings.

Police announced on social media that officers had patrolled the area on foot today (Wednesday, September 7).

A spokesperson for Hastings Police said: “Reports from residents of anti-social behaviour, criminal damage and possible drug use/dealing in Baird Ward.

“Yesterday we did further foot patrols, starting in Ore, heading on to The Ridge along to Malvern Way, Chiltern Drive then headed down into the Old Town before returning to Ore.

“We spoke to many residents and businesses during our walk, discussing the issues that matter to them and the positive action we were taking to tackle criminal activity.

“Your safety and welfare are paramount, and we will continue to direct patrols to these areas.