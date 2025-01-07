Police ‘growing concerned for the welfare’ of missing Brighton and Hove woman

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are ‘growing concerned for the welfare’ of a missing woman from Brighton and Hove.

Sussex Police said Natasha, 41, was last seen in Kemp Town, Brighton, at around 5.45am this morning (January 7).

The force have asked the public to dial 999 if they see her.

Police are growing concerned for the welfare of 41-year-old Natasha who is missing from Brighton and Hove. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

“She was last seen in Kemp Town, Brighton, at around 5.45am this morning.

“Natasha is 5’2”, with short brown hair that is shaved at the back and brushed forwards.

“She is thought to be wearing an olive-coloured coat, a dark green scarf, a purple hooded top, black socks tucked into grey jogging bottoms and blue and white trainers.

“If you see Natasha, please call 999 quoting serial number 394 of 07/01.”