The teenager has been missing from his home since Monday, February 7.

Posting on Twitter, a Sussex Police spokesperson said: "We are growing increasingly concerned for missing 15-year-old Jack.

"It's believed Jack may be walking in the north #Uckfield / #Buxted / Pound Green area in possession of a blue and green tent and other camping equipment.

"If you see him, please call 999 quoting 747 of 05/02."