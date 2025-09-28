Police ‘growing increasingly concerned’ for missing Hastings man with links to Bexhill

Sussex Police are ‘growing increasingly concerned’ for a missing man from Hastings who has links to Bexhill.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The force are seeking to locate 22-year-old Vinnie, who was last seen at his home in Hastings on the evening of Friday, September 26.

Sussex Police said Vinnie also has links to Reading in Berkshire, but believe him to be on foot in the Hastings area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police have asked local residents to ‘check any properties or outbuildings’, and to dial 999 immediately if they see him.

Police are 'growing increasingly concerned' for 22-year-old Vinnie. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “We’re growing increasingly concerned for 22-year-old Vinnie, who was last seen at his home in Hastings on Friday evening.

“He is about 5’10” and has a brown curly mullet.

“He was last seen wearing light blue baggy trousers, a white ‘Hokusai’ jumper (pictured) and a silver necklace.

“He was not wearing any shoes.

“Vinnie also has links to Bexhill and Reading, in Berkshire, however he is believed to be on foot in the Hastings area.

“We’re urging members of the public to be vigilant and check any properties or outbuildings.

“Please share and dial 999 if you see Vinnie, quoting serial 507 of 27/09.”