Police hand out Acceptable Behaviour Contracts in East Sussex village following reports of youth anti-social behaviour

Sussex Police have issued Acceptable Behaviour Contracts in a village in East Sussex following reports of youth anti-social behaviour.

Following the reports sent to the police, the force confirmed that the contracts were given to the youths involved in the anti-social behaviour in Hellingly.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Following reports of youth anti-social behaviour in Hellingly, officers have been handing out Acceptable Behaviour Contracts to those involved.

"Acceptable Behaviour Contracts are voluntary agreements made between the people involved in anti-social behaviour and the local police (although this can involve other agencies, too).

"We urge you to continue reporting all types of anti-social behaviour to us by contacting us online or by phoning 101.”