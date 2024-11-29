Police hand out Acceptable Behaviour Contracts in East Sussex village following reports of youth anti-social behaviour
Following the reports sent to the police, the force confirmed that the contracts were given to the youths involved in the anti-social behaviour in Hellingly.
A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Following reports of youth anti-social behaviour in Hellingly, officers have been handing out Acceptable Behaviour Contracts to those involved.
"Acceptable Behaviour Contracts are voluntary agreements made between the people involved in anti-social behaviour and the local police (although this can involve other agencies, too).
"We urge you to continue reporting all types of anti-social behaviour to us by contacting us online or by phoning 101.”