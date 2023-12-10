An investigation is continuing after a man attempted to rob a bank in East Sussex.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Detectives are working to identify a suspect after the incident at the Lloyds branch in High Street, Uckfield last month.

In a public appeal on December 10, Sussex Police released a photo of a man officers would like to speak to in connection with the incident – just after 9am on Friday, November 10.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police said the suspect ‘stood outside the entrance for a few minutes prior’ before walking in and approaching the bank staff.

Detectives are working to identify a suspect after the incident at the Lloyds branch in High Street, Uckfield. Photo: Sussex Police

"He demanded cash but left empty-handed after a member of staff refused to hand over any money,” a police spokesperson said.

“The suspect left in the direction of Luxford car park.

"He is described as large build and wearing a khaki drawstring hooded jumper under a khaki jacket, grey jogging bottoms, black socks, and white trainers with a dark pattern on them.”

Police said the suspect was wearing a face covering and dark-coloured gloves, and carried a reusable shopping bag.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The spokesperson added: “Investigating officers are appealing for any witnesses to get in touch, including anyone who may have seen a man matching this description in the area around the relevant time.”