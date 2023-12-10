Police hunt for suspect after attempted bank robbery in East Sussex
Detectives are working to identify a suspect after the incident at the Lloyds branch in High Street, Uckfield last month.
In a public appeal on December 10, Sussex Police released a photo of a man officers would like to speak to in connection with the incident – just after 9am on Friday, November 10.
Police said the suspect ‘stood outside the entrance for a few minutes prior’ before walking in and approaching the bank staff.
"He demanded cash but left empty-handed after a member of staff refused to hand over any money,” a police spokesperson said.
“The suspect left in the direction of Luxford car park.
"He is described as large build and wearing a khaki drawstring hooded jumper under a khaki jacket, grey jogging bottoms, black socks, and white trainers with a dark pattern on them.”
Police said the suspect was wearing a face covering and dark-coloured gloves, and carried a reusable shopping bag.
The spokesperson added: “Investigating officers are appealing for any witnesses to get in touch, including anyone who may have seen a man matching this description in the area around the relevant time.”
Anyone with information or any relevant CCTV, dash cam or doorbell footage is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 329 of 10/11.