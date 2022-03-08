Police hunt Hastings man convicted of sexually assaulting young girl

Police said Jason Reddy, 56, an engineer, of Carlisle Parade, Hastings, was sentenced to four years’ imprisonment last Wednesday (March 2) after being convicted of three sexual offences on January 31.

Reddy was arrested by officers investigating a report that a girl was sexually assaulted at an address in Hastings in 2018.

Jason Reddy. Picture from Sussex Police SUS-220803-131925001

Police seized and searched Reddy’s electronic devices, and found videos he had made showing girls under the age of 18 in the shower at the same address.

Reddy was charged with sexual assault on a girl under 13 and two counts of voyeurism.

Police said he was released on court bail but absconded before his trial.

He was convicted in his absence and sentenced to three years for the sexual assault offence, and 12 months for voyeurism to run consecutively.

Reddy is still sought by police and anyone who has information as to his whereabouts is asked to contact police online or by calling 101. Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Detective Sergeant Kelly Yates said: “This case shows that we will continue to pursue prosecutions against sexual offenders, even if they are at large. We continue to search for Jason Reddy and when he’s found, he will be made to serve his sentence.