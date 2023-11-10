Police identify and report anti-social behaviour and criminal damage in Eastbourne

Following collaborative work, Sussex Police have reported that they have identified individuals responsible for both anti-social behaviour and criminal damage in areas of Eastbourne.

Together with local schools and local authorities; police have reported that they have identified those responsible for recent anti-social behaviour (ASB) and criminal damage in the Shinewater area of Eastbourne; this included recent damage to a public bus stop.

Police have said that those identified will be dealt with by way of community resolution; by encouraging offenders to face up to the impact of their behaviour and to take responsibility for making good any harm caused, a community resolution can reduce the likelihood of their reoffending.

