Police identify and report anti-social behaviour and criminal damage in Eastbourne
Together with local schools and local authorities; police have reported that they have identified those responsible for recent anti-social behaviour (ASB) and criminal damage in the Shinewater area of Eastbourne; this included recent damage to a public bus stop.
Police have said that those identified will be dealt with by way of community resolution; by encouraging offenders to face up to the impact of their behaviour and to take responsibility for making good any harm caused, a community resolution can reduce the likelihood of their reoffending.
These targeted ASB patrols are in addition to regular patrols throughout the week, all reports are used by police ro help to identify 'hot-spot' areas for additional patrol and Sussex Police are asking residents to continue to use the contact number at weekends.