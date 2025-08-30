Sussex Police have identified two witnesses amid an investigation into a rape in Bexhill.

A spokesperson for the force said: “We have now identified two witnesses following our appeal to trace them after the rape of a woman in Barrack Hall Park, Bexhill, on Monday, August 18.

“We would like to thank everyone who has assisted with the investigation so far and are still urging anyone who was in or around Barrack Hall Park between 4pm and 5.30pm to come forward.

"This includes anyone who visited the park or parked their car nearby.

"Even small details could prove crucial.

“Anyone with information is asked to report online or call 101, quoting Operation Calcot. In an emergency, always dial 999.”