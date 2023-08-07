Police in Eastbourne report increase in drug use and vehicle theft following patrols

Eastbourne Police have reported an increase in drug use and vehicle theft following patrols in the town.

In a statement Eastbourne Police said: “This weekend your Eastbourne Neighbourhood Policing Team conducted a number of patrols across the district, in areas which have seen an increase in reporting of both drug use, and vehicle theft.

"Patrols in areas of reported drug use were conducted to not only act as a deterrent to those committing drug related offences, but also to obtain intelligence of drug use to plan future patrols, and enable officers to continue their work with partner agencies to tackle problem areas.

"In addition to patrols of the Town Centre and hotspot locations for drug activity, officers continued to deploy across the district under Operation Terrain (our response to the recent increase in motorcycle thefts) following the arrests made last week and the seizure of stolen motorcycles which were believed to have been stolen early last month.