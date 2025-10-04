Police in Hastings arrest man wanted in connection with commercial burglary and theft

Police in Hastings have arrested a man wanted in connection with commercial burglary and theft.

Police arrested 43-year-old Shane Batkin, of no fixed address, while out on patrol on Monday, September 29.

Sussex Police said Batkin was wanted for failing to appear at court in August 2025.

Following his arrest, Batkin was brought before Brighton & Hove Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, September 30, where he was handed a custodial sentence of 26 weeks, suspended for 12 months.

Shane Batkin was wanted in connection with offences of commercial burglary and theft. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “While out on patrol on Monday, officers from the #HotSpotPolicing team acted swiftly to arrest a male known to be wanted for failing to appear at court in August 2025.

“He was handed a custodial sentence of 26 weeks, suspended for 12 months.

“This result reflects our ongoing commitment to keeping our communities safe and ensuring those who evade justice are held accountable.”