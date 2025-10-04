Police in Hastings arrest man wanted in connection with commercial burglary and theft

By Matt Pole
Published 4th Oct 2025, 10:41 BST
Police in Hastings have arrested a man wanted in connection with commercial burglary and theft.

Police arrested 43-year-old Shane Batkin, of no fixed address, while out on patrol on Monday, September 29.

Most Popular

Sussex Police said Batkin was wanted for failing to appear at court in August 2025.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Following his arrest, Batkin was brought before Brighton & Hove Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, September 30, where he was handed a custodial sentence of 26 weeks, suspended for 12 months.

Shane Batkin was wanted in connection with offences of commercial burglary and theft. Picture courtesy of Sussex Policeplaceholder image
Shane Batkin was wanted in connection with offences of commercial burglary and theft. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “While out on patrol on Monday, officers from the #HotSpotPolicing team acted swiftly to arrest a male known to be wanted for failing to appear at court in August 2025.

“Shane Batkin (43), of no fixed address, was wanted in connection with offences of commercial burglary and theft.

“Following his arrest, Batkin was brought before Brighton and Hove Magistrates’ Court on 30th September.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“He was handed a custodial sentence of 26 weeks, suspended for 12 months.

“This result reflects our ongoing commitment to keeping our communities safe and ensuring those who evade justice are held accountable.”

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice