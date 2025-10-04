Police in Hastings arrest man wanted in connection with commercial burglary and theft
Police arrested 43-year-old Shane Batkin, of no fixed address, while out on patrol on Monday, September 29.
Sussex Police said Batkin was wanted for failing to appear at court in August 2025.
Following his arrest, Batkin was brought before Brighton & Hove Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, September 30, where he was handed a custodial sentence of 26 weeks, suspended for 12 months.
