A new warning over a rise in the theft of catalytic converters from cars in the Horsham area has gone out from police.

Officers are urging anyone who witnesses a theft in progress to call 999. They say that around 15 of the precious parts have been stolen over the past three weeks – and that the vehicles most often targeted are Honda, Toyota and Mazda.

The areas affected are Billingshurst, Barns Green, Slinfold, Itchingfield, Broadbridge Heath, West Chiltington, Henfield and Bramber.

A police spokesperson said: “Most of these thefts are happening overnight but occasionally it happens during the day.

Police are warning of a rise in the theft of catalytic converters from cars in the Horsham area

"It only takes a minute to steal a catalytic converter so if you see anyone acting suspiciously around these particular vehicles, please call us on 999 if it's happening now or you can report it on 101 or online.