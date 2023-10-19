Police in hunt for driver involved in A29 crash at Five Oaks
Officers say that a man was taken to hospital with ‘serious injuries’ following the two-vehicle crash at around 7.30am.
A spokesperson said: “Officers are currently conducting area searches to locate the driver of the second vehicle.
“Anyone with any information or relevant dashcam footage is asked to report online or via 101, quoting 247 of 19/10.”
Emergency police, fire and ambulance crews had earlier dashed to the scene of the crash at the A29 junction with the A264.
A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: "Joint Fire Control mobilised three fire engines from Horsham and Crawley to the scene, as well as a heavy rescue tender from Crawley.
"Upon arrival firefighters released one casualty from a vehicle using hydraulic rescue equipment. The casualty was left in the care of South East Coast Ambulance Service.
"Fire crews booked away from the scene at around 9.30am."
A spokesperson for South East Coast Ambulance Service said: “A man was assessed and treated for injuries at the scene before being taken to Worthing Hospital.”