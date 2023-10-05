Police in hunt for two men after Horsham burglary
Police are appealing for help following a burglary at a derelict Horsham care home.
They want to find two men who they think could help them in relation to the break-in at the former care home in Crawley Road.
A Horsham Police spokesperson said the property was broken into between midday and 12.30pm on Friday September 22 “and a CCTV hard drive was taken at great expense to the building’s owners.
“Officers believe the two men pictured have information that could assist with the ongoing investigation and ask them, or anyone who recognises them, to get in touch.”
Information can be passed to police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 611 of 22/09.