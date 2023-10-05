Police are appealing for help following a burglary at a derelict Horsham care home.

Police want to speak to this man in connection with a burglary at a former care home in Horsham

They want to find two men who they think could help them in relation to the break-in at the former care home in Crawley Road.

A Horsham Police spokesperson said the property was broken into between midday and 12.30pm on Friday September 22 “and a CCTV hard drive was taken at great expense to the building’s owners.

“Officers believe the two men pictured have information that could assist with the ongoing investigation and ask them, or anyone who recognises them, to get in touch.”