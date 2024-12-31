Police in search for man after assault at Horsham pub

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are searching for a man they want to speak to in connection with an incident at a Horsham pub.

Officers are asking people to help identify the man following an assault at The Star pub in Roffey. They say he is often seen with a Husky-type dog.

In a message to the public, a police spokesperson said: “We have carried out enquiries and are now seeking your help to identify him.

“If you can help, or if this is you, contact us online or call 101 quoting crime reference 47240153470.”