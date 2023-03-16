Police investigating the theft of a woman’s purse in Horsham have issued CCTV images of a man they want to talk to.

Officers say that the victim was shopping at Sainsbury’s store in Worthing Road, Horsham, at about 9am on February 14 when her purse was taken from her handbag.

Police say they want to identify a man in connection with the alleged theft.

A spokesperson said: “He is described as a white man, wearing a beige or grey jacket, beige or grey trousers, a red woolly hat, and a red sweatshirt.

Do you recognise this man? Police want to speak to him after a woman's purse was stolen from her bag while she was in Horsham's Sainsbury's store

