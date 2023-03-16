Officers say that the victim was shopping at Sainsbury’s store in Worthing Road, Horsham, at about 9am on February 14 when her purse was taken from her handbag.
Police say they want to identify a man in connection with the alleged theft.
A spokesperson said: “He is described as a white man, wearing a beige or grey jacket, beige or grey trousers, a red woolly hat, and a red sweatshirt.
“Anyone who can identify the man is asked to report information to Sussex Police online or call 101 and quote serial 627 of 17/02.”