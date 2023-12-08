Police in Sussex provided advice on how to prevent frauds and scams as part of a national campaign.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Engagement events were held at a ‘number of locations’ throughout the county during Adult Safeguarding Week, which ran from November 20 to 24.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “As well as offering support, police officers and fraud volunteers also distributed literature including The Little Book of Big scams, The Little Booklet of Phone Scams and The Little Leaflet of Cyber Scams.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“In addition to this, a series of online tutorials were held with the NHS and partners, which offered valuable advice on how to protect yourself from financial abuse.”

Police and fraud volunteers in Sussex. Photo: Sussex Police

Bernie Lawrie, financial abuse safeguarding officer, said members of the public were ‘happy to see our presence’ and ‘actively engaged us throughout the week’.

She added: “In particular, we offered information and advice in tackling fraud and scams during the festive period and beyond, including online shopping, staying cyber safe and phone scams.

“Frauds and scams can range from simple tricks to sophisticated online targeting, and it’s important to recognise the signs so you don’t fall victim to them.”