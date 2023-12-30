Police in urgent search for Eastbourne man, 25, who went missing today
Sussex Police are on the hunt for a 25-year-old Eastbourne man who went missing earlier this afternoon (December 30).
Nathan, pictured, has scruffy black hair and was last seen wearing a grey/black coat over a Rick and Morty T-shirt, with a red and grey striped pyjama bottoms, Spiderman socks, with no shoes.
If you see him, or have any information related to his whereabouts, police have asked that you contact them immediately on 999, quoting serial 492 of 30/12.