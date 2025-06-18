Police in Worthing recover stolen cans of Red Bull and search for the shop they belong to

Published 18th Jun 2025
The police in Worthing are seeking to return multiple stolen cans of Red Bull to the shop they came from.

Adur and Worthing Police shared a social media appeal on Tuesday evening (June 17).

“This afternoon in Broadwater, a thirsty suspected thief was caught red handed with this haul of Red Bull,” the Facebook post read.

"Sadly for him, it's not true that Red Bull gives you wings!

“We're now trying to trace the store where the cans have come from, we have tried local shops but so far have been unable to locate the attacked store.”

If you have any information that could assist the police, call 101 – quoting reference number 0781 of 17/6/25.

