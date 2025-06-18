Adur and Worthing Police shared a social media appeal on Tuesday evening (June 17).

“This afternoon in Broadwater, a thirsty suspected thief was caught red handed with this haul of Red Bull,” the Facebook post read.

"Sadly for him, it's not true that Red Bull gives you wings!

“We're now trying to trace the store where the cans have come from, we have tried local shops but so far have been unable to locate the attacked store.”

If you have any information that could assist the police, call 101 – quoting reference number 0781 of 17/6/25.