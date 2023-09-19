Police were called to the scene of an incident in Eastbourne following reports that a boy was attacked.

Sussex Police said officers received a report of an altercation in Brassey Parade at around 5pm yesterday (Monday, September 18).

A police spokesperson said: “Two boys aged 15 and 13 were arrested shortly afterwards in Broadwater Way on suspicion of assault on a boy and both remain in custody at this time.

“There will be an increased police presence in the area while the matter is investigated, but it is believed to be an isolated incident which does not pose a threat to the wider public.

“Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to report it to Sussex Police online or call 101 and quote serial 1177 of 18/09.”

