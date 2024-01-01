Police incident in Worthing town centre
Police, the ambulance service and the fire service attended an incident in Worthing town centre on New Year’s Eve.
By Richard Gladstone
Published 1st Jan 2024, 16:59 GMT
Updated 1st Jan 2024, 17:02 GMT
A man was seen being detained in the back of a police van by a number of police officers at around 4pm yesterday (Sunday, December 31).
Police and firefighters were sent to the scene in Montague Street following reports.
Sussex Police was contacted for a comment but what exactly happened in the town centre has yet to be confirmed by the force.
We will have more on this story as we get it.
