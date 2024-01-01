Police, the ambulance service and the fire service attended an incident in Worthing town centre on New Year’s Eve.

A man was seen being detained in the back of a police van by a number of police officers at around 4pm yesterday (Sunday, December 31).

Police and firefighters were sent to the scene in Montague Street following reports.

Sussex Police was contacted for a comment but what exactly happened in the town centre has yet to be confirmed by the force.

We will have more on this story as we get it.

1 . worthing incident 1.jpg Police at the scene. Picture: Sussex News and Pictures Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

2 . worthing incident 2.jpg Police at the scene. Picture: Sussex News and Pictures Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

3 . worthing incident 4.jpg Police and ambulance at the scene. Picture: Sussex News and Pictures Photo: Sussex News and Pictures