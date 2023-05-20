Police incident near Newhaven: Street cordoned off
Police cordoned off a street near Newhaven following an incident yesterday evening (Friday, May 19).
By Richard Gladstone
Published 20th May 2023, 08:56 BST
Updated 20th May 2023, 08:58 BST
According to reports the air ambulance landed on the Dell playing field in Peacehaven as emergency services attended the scene in Sutton Avenue.
Part of the street was cordoned off as police attended the scene.
Sussex Police has been approached for a comment.
More as we get it.
