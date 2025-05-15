Rother Police says it has increased Patrols in Bexhill to tackle anti-social behaviour.

A spokesperson said: "Over the weekend, we conducted foot patrols across key locations in Bexhill, including Bexhill Seafront, Egerton Park, and the town centre, following reports of anti-social behaviour (ASB) in the area.

"Our presence is aimed at deterring ASB, criminal behaviour, reassuring the community, and ensuring public spaces remain safe and welcoming for all.

"We understand the impact such behaviour can have on residents, businesses, and visitors, which is why regular daily and evening patrols will continue throughout Bexhill town and the surrounding areas.

"We encourage the community to help by reporting any concerns so that we can take appropriate action.

"If you witness ASB, criminal behaviour or suspicious activity, please report it via 101, online, or in an emergency, call 999."

