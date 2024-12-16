Police increase patrols in Horsham amid reports of drug dealing and drug-related anti-social behaviour

Sussex Police have increased their patrols in Horsham amid reports of drug dealing and drug-related anti-social behaviour in the town.

Police have increased patrols in Stan’s Way following an ‘increase in reports’ of criminal activity.

Sussex Police’s Neighbourhood Police Team have been liaising with local housing and council partners to improve the area, with ongoing repairs and maintenance being completed – including the installation of security measures to deter anti-social and criminal activity.

“A police presence will continue in the town, including Stan’s Way and surrounding areas to their regular patrol routes.

“In addition, we will continue to work in partnership with Horsham District Council and Housing organisations.”