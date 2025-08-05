Police increase patrols in Newhaven following rise in youth-related anti-social behaviour

Sussex Police have increased patrols in an area of Newhaven following an increase in youth-related anti-social behaviour.

Officers from Lewes Neighbourhood Policing Team will increase patrols in West Quay as a result of recent communities reports.

Sussex Police hope that an increase of patrols in the area will act as a deterrent to youngsters committing anti-social behaviour in the area, and that these patrols will offer local residents some respite.

Posting on social media, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We are aware of a recent increase of youth related ASB (anti-social behaviour) around West Quay in Newhaven.

“As a result of recent communities reports, local officers from your #Lewes Neighbourhood Policing Team will be increasing patrols in reported areas, and would like to raise awareness amongst parents and carers of youngsters; especially in the half term to be aware of where their children are and what they are getting up to when they are out.

“Officers have engaged with a number of youngsters whilst out on patrol to raise awareness of how their actions can affect others, and explain some of the potential consequences of continued ASB, which could range from ASB markers, behavioural contracts, letters home or being taken home by police.

“We hope that an increase of patrols in the area will act as a deterrent to youngsters committing ASB in the area, and that these patrols will offer local residents some respite.”