Police increase presence following ‘connected’ burglaries in Hastings

Sam Pole
By Sam Pole

Trainee Reporter

Published 22nd Jan 2025, 18:18 BST
Updated 23rd Jan 2025, 08:17 BST
Sussex Police have increased their presence in Hastings following several ‘connected’ burglaries at commercial properties in the town.

Police have said that the burglaries took place during the late evening and early morning hours over recent weeks and has appeal for anyone who has suspicious activity or relevant information to come forward.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Several commercial properties in and around Hastings have experienced burglaries during late evening and early morning hours in recent weeks.

"Our investigation leads us to believe these incidents are connected, and we are actively working to identify and locate the suspects.

Sussex Police have increased their presence in Hastings following several 'connected' burglaries at commercial properties in the town. Picture: Sussex Police
Sussex Police have increased their presence in Hastings following several ‘connected’ burglaries at commercial properties in the town. Picture: Sussex Police

"There has been an increased police presence in the area as officers conduct enquiries. While we are reviewing CCTV footage from affected areas, we are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed suspicious activity or has relevant information CCTV to come forward.

"Please contact us on 101, referencing CAD 0286 16/01/2025. Alternatively, you can report crime anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

