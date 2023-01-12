A police inspector has been charged with a sexual assault.

Police inspector in court for sexual assault in Eastbourne

Michael Sinden, 34, was charged with sexual assault on a woman, said police. It was alleged to have taken place in Eastbourne on March 10 2022.

A police spokesperson said: “Sinden, a Sussex Police inspector, is suspended from duty.”

He was not on duty at the time of the alleged offence, said police.

He is due to appear at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, January 25.

