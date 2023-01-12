Edit Account-Sign Out
Police inspector charged with sexual assault in Eastbourne

A police inspector has been charged with a sexual assault.

By India Wentworth
6 hours ago
Updated 12th Jan 2023, 3:51pm
Michael Sinden, 34, was charged with sexual assault on a woman, said police. It was alleged to have taken place in Eastbourne on March 10 2022.

A police spokesperson said: “Sinden, a Sussex Police inspector, is suspended from duty.”

He was not on duty at the time of the alleged offence, said police.

He is due to appear at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, January 25.

The matter has been referred to the Independent Office of Police Conduct who directed that a local investigation by the Professional Standards Department should be conducted, said police.

