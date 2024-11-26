Sussex Police said officers were ‘made aware of reports’ of cars being damaged in Rowlands Road, Worthing in the early hours of Thursday, November 21.

“Enquiries are ongoing to identify a suspect,” a police spokesperson said, on Tuesday, November 26.

"Witnesses or anyone with any information, mobile phone, doorbell or dashcam footage is asked to contact police online or call 101 quoting serial 671 of 21/11.”

Hundreds of pounds worth of damage to wing mirrors was reportedly caused as a result of the incident.

A report on social media by a resident, who asked to stay anonymous, read: “We have just left for work and had our wing mirror smashed off the passenger side, along with EVERY SINGLE other car along Rowlands Road.

“They've caused hundreds of pounds worth of damage as well as lost no-claims bonuses. We are sorry for everyone else who is going to come out this morning to find theirs done as well.”

1 . Cars damaged on road in Worthing Sussex Police said officers were ‘made aware of reports’ of cars being damaged in Rowlands Road, Worthing in the early hours of Thursday, November 21. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

