Sussex Police is ‘appealing for information’ following the incident in Houghton.

"At around 10am on September 1, police were called following a report of an attempted burglary, where damage was seen on garage doors in the village,” a police spokesperson said.

“The incident is believed to have taken place at 2am.

“Officers would like to speak with those seen in the images to assist with their enquiries.”

If you recognise them or have any information or footage of the area, you are asked to contact police online or call 101 quoting serial 486 of 01/09.

