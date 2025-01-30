Police investigate criminal damage and anti-social behaviour at West Sussex community farm

Reports of criminal damage and anti-social behaviour at a community farm in Adur have sparked a police investigation.

Sussex Police said a community support officer recently visited The Fen Farm in Sompting – which is home to a charity-based community farm and horticulture project.

This was due to ‘several reports of criminal damage and anti-social behaviour’.

"Sustainable Sussex run community projects in the Adur area and PCSO Burnett attended to listen to their concerns, experiences and provided advice and support,” Adur and Worthing Police reported.

Reports of criminal damage and anti-social behaviour at a community farm in Adur have sparked a police investigation. Photo: Sussex World stock image

"Witnesses or anyone with information concerning this series of incidents that occurred at Sustainable Sussex in Test Road, Lancing between January 1 and January 24 are asked to contact us.”

Information can be reported to on the Sussex Police website or on 101, quoting reference 47250018190.

