Police investigate duck attack at Chichester Golf Club

On Sunday May 8, West Sussex Wildlife protection were called out to tend to two ducks that had been shot in Hunston near Ponytz Bridge, near Chichester Golf Club.

One of the ducks was found dead at the scene with the other being treated at Arun hospital with an entry and exit wound.

Police Constable Ian Buckman said: “Sussex Police takes all reports of crime, including against wildlife, extremely seriously.

“Suspects have been identified and contacted to arrange interview, which will require the attendance of appropriate adults due to their young age.

“On Monday (May 9th), we received a further report of two ducks having been found dead in the same area.

“Officers engaged with the informant, who confirmed they had not witnessed anything suspicious in the area around that time.

“This matter has been recorded alongside the reported swans attack in March as part of the wider investigation.