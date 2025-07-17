An investigation is underway after a verbal dispute ‘escalated into a physical fight’ at Lancing railway station.

British Transport Police said it is ‘investigating a fight’ at the railway station in West Sussex and are ‘appealing for witnesses to come forward’.

"At around 4pm on Monday 30 June, a man and woman in their 50s were crossing the footbridge at Lancing railway station,” a police statement read.

"They became involved in a verbal dispute with another man about a bicycle he was carrying down the steps. The situation escalated into a physical fight involving the two men.

“The couple left the station and flagged down passing police. The other man, believed to be aged in his 20s, wearing a grey hooded top and black shorts, left the area.”

Police said it is believed a number of people witnessed and filmed the incident, ‘including school children’.

Anyone who saw what happened should text BTP on 61016, or call 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 91 of July 8.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.