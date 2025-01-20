Police investigate incidents at West Sussex community hub and arts café
Windows were smashed, on two separate occasions, at Creative Heart in Beach Road, Littlehampton.
These incidents came after an attempted break-in was reported at the ‘all-inclusive, not-for-profit’ business around 4.30am on December 11.
“Following enquiries, two men from Littlehampton, aged 46 and 32, were arrested on suspicion of attempted burglary and released on conditional bail, pending further investigation,” a spokesperson for Sussex Police confirmed.
Police said the first criminal damage report came in around 11.20pm on January 4, adding: “No suspects identified; enquiries ongoing.”
Police said a different window was reportedly smashed around 9.50pm on January 11, adding: “No suspects identified; enquiries ongoing.
"Anyone with any information about either incident is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting the relevant crime reference number.”
Diane Hayward, from Creative Heart, said it is ‘absolutely awful’ that the community hub has been repeatedly targeted.
She added: “It’s right next to the other pane of glass so that’s now two massive window panes to be replaced.
“There’s no rhyme or reason behind it. We are a place that gives to everyone. They come in and we feed them for free. It’s very sad.
“We’ve been very blessed, as people have been donating to us and we are still continuing with that [fundraiser].”
If you would like to donate, please visit www.gofundme.com/f/29x6j-creative-heart-cic-littlehampton