Sussex Police officers are investigating the rape of a woman in Brighton city centre, a spokesperson has confirmed.

Seeking witnesses to the incident, they are asking to speak to anyone who saw anything suspicious in Pavilion Gardens between 8.30pm and 10.30pm on Wednesday November 2.

The victim, a woman in her thirties, is being supported by specialist officers while officers conduct their inquiries.

Detective inspector Cheryl Lewendon said: “A full and thorough investigation is ongoing into this report and the victim, who I would like to thank for coming forward, can count on our total support.

Do you know anything that might help Sussex Police?

“We understand incidents such as these can be concerning for the public, so expect to see a visible police presence around Pavilion Gardens and Brighton city centre as part of our continued work to keep people safe.

“If you are able to provide any information which can help with our investigation, please contact police online or via 101, quoting serial 828 of 03/11.”

