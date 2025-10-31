Police investigate report of rape in Haywards Heath

Sussex Police have confirmed that they are investigating a report of rape in Haywards Heath.

Police said the incident took place on October 21.

They said that the victim was a teenager girl who was walking through Clair Park in the late afternoon, from the direction of Oathall Road, when she was approached in a wooded area by a man not known to her.

The victim, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, is receiving support from specially-trained officers, a Sussex Police spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added: “The man, described as being either black or of a mixed ethnic background, was wearing a black hooded top with a grey zip line and black jogging bottoms with cargo pockets.”

Detective Chief Superintendent Karrie Bohanna said: “This was a highly distressing incident, and the victim is receiving support from our officers.

“We are pursuing a number of lines of enquiry, and since this report was received, officers have been carrying out high visibility patrols in the area.

“But we are appealing for witnesses or anyone in the area at the time who may have seen something suspicious to come forward.

“This also includes anyone with CCTV, doorbell, dashcam or mobile phone footage in the area at the time who has not already reported this to us.

“The victim described that it was still light outside, this incident happened at a time when lots of people may have been in the area, so we are urging people who may have information to come forward.”