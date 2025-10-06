Police investigate report of rape in West Sussex village

Police said they are investigating a report of rape in Hassocks on Thursday, October 2. Photo: Google Street View

Sussex Police have confirmed that they are investigating a report of rape in Hassocks.

Police said the incident took place on Thursday, October 2.

They said the victim was a teenage girl who was approached by a man in Keymer Road near the junctions with Parklands Road and Grand Avenue between 6pm and 7.30pm.

Detective Inspector Debbie Birch, leading the investigation, said: “We are supporting the victim as we actively carry out detailed enquiries, which include CCTV and house to house enquiries. We have increased our police presence in the village while we investigate, and we are carrying out additional high visibility patrols for reassurance.

“Anyone who has any concerns is urged to stop and talk to officers. If you were in the area and noticed anything suspicious or have information that may assist us, we ask you to contact police or on 101, and quote Operation Insight. We will provide updates about the investigation when possible.”

The police statement comes after residents said police were knocking on doors on Sunday, October 5.