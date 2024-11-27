The police have issued guidance to home owners after an increase in reports of burglaries across Adur and Worthing.

Adur and Worthing Police posted a warning on social media earlier today (Wednesday, November 27).

"We have received several reports of burglaries across the Adur and Worthing areas,” the Facebook post read.

In light of this, here are some tips from the police on how to further secure your property:

The police have issued guidance to home owners after an increase in reports of burglaries across Adur and Worthing. (Stock image / National World)

– The majority of burglaries occur when there is nobody at home; most are not planned but committed by opportunists;

– If you have a door connecting the garage to the house make sure this has the same level of security;

– Ensure all keys, including car keys, are out of sight and away from the letterbox;

– Always keep valuables like tablets and laptops out of sight from windows;

– Store any high value items (i.e. jewellery, passports) in a properly secured safe or bank vault;

– Make your valuables less attractive to thieves by using a property or police recognised forensic marking solution;

– Install a burglar alarm;

– In the evening, shut the curtains and leave lights on;

– Keep ladders and tools stored away;

– Consider joining or forming a Neighbourhood Watch scheme;

– Always lock your doors and windows every time you leave the house, even when you’re just out in the garden, remembering to double-lock UPVC doors (lift the handle and turn the key).

For further advice about any of the security tips listed above, or to find out how to buy police-recognised property marking solutions, visit www.securedbydesign.com/member-companies/accredited-product-search.