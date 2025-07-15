Police investigate reports that 'inappropriate pictures' were taken of children in Worthing store

An investigation is underway after ‘inappropriate pictures’ were reportedly taken of children in Worthing.

The incident is alleged to have happened at the TK Maxx store in the town centre.

"We are appealing for witnesses and information after a report of inappropriate images being taken,” Adur and Worthing Police revealed, in a social media post.

"Police received a report of a man acting suspiciously inside the TK Maxx store in Worthing town centre at about 3pm on Sunday, July 6.

The incident is alleged to have happened at the TK Maxx store in Worthing town centre. Photo: Google Street Viewplaceholder image
“It was reported that the man had taken inappropriate pictures of children before he was removed from the store.

“Officers are investigating, and are keen to trace witnesses inside the store and anyone in the area at the time who may have seen any suspicious behaviour.”

Anyone with information can report it to Sussex Police online, or call 101 and quote serial 791 of 06/07.

