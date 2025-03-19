Police investigate 'series of linked burglaries' in West Sussex

Sam Morton
By Sam Morton

Chief Reporter

Published 19th Mar 2025, 10:33 BST
Police in West Sussex are investigating multiple burglaries – reported in Worthing, Southwick, Goring and Ferring.

Adur and Worthing posted a social media warning on Wednesday, March 19.

"We are asking residents to be vigilant after a series of linked burglaries,” the appeal read.

"Officers are investigating a burglary at an address in Midhurst Drive in Ferring reported to us on February 26.

Police in West Sussex are investigating multiple burglaries – reported in Worthing, Southwick, Goring and Ferring. (Stock image / National World)placeholder image
“The incidents have involved bungalow properties being targeted in the Southwick, Worthing, and Goring areas in recent months.”

Detective Inspector Rebecca Hopkins said the police force is ‘aware of the impact burglary has on our communities’, and officers are ‘working to gather evidence in this case’.

She added: “The suspect may be using a white Ford Transit van and operating in the late afternoon or early evening.

“We are working to gather evidence, and we ask residents who see anything suspicious to report it to us.”

Information can be reported to Sussex Police by calling 101 or online, quoting Operation Catseye.

