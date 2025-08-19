Police investigate vehicle break-ins in Eastbourne

Police are investigating reports of vehicle break-ins in Eastbourne.

Sussex Police said they received reports of vehicles being broken into in the Hampden Park and Ratton area in the early hours of Monday, August 18.

A spokesperson for the force said: “If you have discovered your vehicle has been entered, or if you have CCTV of somebody acting suspiciously around your property in the early hours, we would encourage you to report this to us, either through 101 or via our website.

"Any information you have, no matter how small you may think, could be useful to our investigation. When contacting us, please quote serial number 1152 - 18/08/2025.

“We would also like to remind residents that should you disturb or witness someone trying to enter yours or a neighbours property, you should call 999 at the time.”