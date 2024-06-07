Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are investigating after a shop in East Sussex was broken into.

Tools N Tackle, a shop which sells sea fishing and fresh water equipment and baits in Newhaven, was broken into on Monday, June 3.

Owner Sam Wyatt said: “On Monday lunch time the shop was broken into, if anyone thinks they may of seen anything suspicious around Bridge Street, Newhaven between 11.30am and 12.15pm please can you let us know as the police may want to speak with you.

"It is gut wrenching to think we have had this happen to us, we work so hard, times are so tough for small businesses.

"We don’t need this happening.”

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “Police received a report of a break-in at a shop in Bridge Street, Newhaven, on June 3, 2024.

“Officers have engaged with the victim and an investigation is ongoing to identify any suspects.