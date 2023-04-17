Police are appealing for information following reports of an aggravated burglary in Eastbourne on Wednesday, April 5, morning.

Sussex Police said that the occupant of a property in Cavendish Place reported two men entering his home, threatening and assaulting him, before leaving with a small amount of cash.

The incident is believed to have taken place between 12.15am and 1am.

An investigation is ongoing to identify the suspects, but this is believed to be an isolated incident with no wider threat to the public, police said.