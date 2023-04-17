Sussex Police said that the occupant of a property in Cavendish Place reported two men entering his home, threatening and assaulting him, before leaving with a small amount of cash.
The incident is believed to have taken place between 12.15am and 1am.
An investigation is ongoing to identify the suspects, but this is believed to be an isolated incident with no wider threat to the public, police said.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or anything suspicious around that time – or has any relevant footage such as from a doorbell camera – is asked to contact police online or via 101, quoting serial 46 of 05/04.