Police investigating assault at Crawley train station which left worker with fractured jaw and broken shoulder

A railway worker was left with severe injuries to his face and a broken shoulder after the assault at Crawley train station.
The victim was working at the gate line at about 4.05pmJune 25 when a man pushed through without a ticket, British Transport Police said.
He was challenged by the staff member and then attacked.
A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: "The man was challenged by the member of staff and he then punched him before stamping on his head.”
The worker suffered three eye fractures and a jaw fracture as well as the broken shoulder.
Officers believe the man in the CCTV images may have information which could help their investigation.
Anyone with information is urged to come forward.