Police investigating assault at Crawley train station which left worker with fractured jaw and broken shoulder

Sussex Police investigating a serious assault at Crawley train station have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

A railway worker was left with severe injuries to his face and a broken shoulder after the assault at Crawley train station.

The victim was working at the gate line at about 4.05pmJune 25 when a man pushed through without a ticket, British Transport Police said.

He was challenged by the staff member and then attacked.

Sussex Police investigating a serious assault at Crawley train station have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident. Picture: Sussex Police

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: "The man was challenged by the member of staff and he then punched him before stamping on his head.”

The worker suffered three eye fractures and a jaw fracture as well as the broken shoulder.

Officers believe the man in the CCTV images may have information which could help their investigation.