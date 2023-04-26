In a statement Sussex Police said: “Police are aware of an assualt on a young female and her mother in the Beacon Centre earlier this month. This was filmed on a mobile phone and put on social media.“A number of persons are helping Police with their enquiries in relation to this investigation.“Sussex Police take incidents such as these seriously and persons involved in there types of incidents can expect to be dealt with robustly.”
Police investigating assault on young female and her mother in Eastbourne
