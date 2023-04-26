Edit Account-Sign Out
Police investigating assault on young female and her mother in Eastbourne

Sussex Police are investigating an incident of assault on a young female and her mother in the Beacon shopping centre in Eastbourne.

By Sam Pole
Published 26th Apr 2023, 15:02 BST
Updated 26th Apr 2023, 15:03 BST

In a statement Sussex Police said: “Police are aware of an assualt on a young female and her mother in the Beacon Centre earlier this month. This was filmed on a mobile phone and put on social media.“A number of persons are helping Police with their enquiries in relation to this investigation.“Sussex Police take incidents such as these seriously and persons involved in there types of incidents can expect to be dealt with robustly.”

