Sussex Police are investigating an attempted aggravated burglary at a home in Raven Lane, early on Monday morning (March 3).

The force said the incident occurred just after 1am in the morning where it is reported that at least three people were seen outside the house knocking and banging at the front door.

Sussex Police are appealing for witnesses, any that might have been in the area at the time or anyone with CCTV, to contact them online or by calling 101, quoting serial 0056 03/03/2025.