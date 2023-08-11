BREAKING
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness
Disney+ to increase subscription costs for UK members
Wilko stops online orders and appoints administrators
Taylor Swift 1989 (TV): Release date confirmed during Eras Tour show
Comedian Hardeep Singh Kohli arrested over sexual offences

Police investigating burglaries and attempted break-ins across Wealden

Police have urged Wealden residents to be aware as they investigate a small number of burglaries and attempted break-ins across the region.
Jacob Panons
By Jacob Panons
Published 11th Aug 2023, 10:28 BST
Updated 11th Aug 2023, 10:28 BST

Wealden Police said they are particularly advising owners of tools or small machinery to remember to remove them from vans or to store them out of sight following three burglaries in which tools were stolen.

Officers added: “By marking your tools and machinery it makes your valuables at lot less attractive to thieves looking to sell them on. Simply by using a property marker – marking or etching your property with your postcode, house or flat number, or the first three letters of your address - will help police identify stolen goods should items be recovered.

"Remember too you can register your valuables using an accredited property database as well as taking photographs and keeping documents, like receipts, related to your property - all of which will help prove ownership and increase chances of stolen items being returned to their rightful owner.”