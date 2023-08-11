Police investigating burglaries and attempted break-ins across Wealden

Wealden Police said they are particularly advising owners of tools or small machinery to remember to remove them from vans or to store them out of sight following three burglaries in which tools were stolen.
Officers added: “By marking your tools and machinery it makes your valuables at lot less attractive to thieves looking to sell them on. Simply by using a property marker – marking or etching your property with your postcode, house or flat number, or the first three letters of your address - will help police identify stolen goods should items be recovered.
"Remember too you can register your valuables using an accredited property database as well as taking photographs and keeping documents, like receipts, related to your property - all of which will help prove ownership and increase chances of stolen items being returned to their rightful owner.”