Police investigating burglaries and attempted break-ins across Wealden

Police have urged Wealden residents to be aware as they investigate a small number of burglaries and attempted break-ins across the region.

Wealden Police said they are particularly advising owners of tools or small machinery to remember to remove them from vans or to store them out of sight following three burglaries in which tools were stolen.

Officers added: “By marking your tools and machinery it makes your valuables at lot less attractive to thieves looking to sell them on. Simply by using a property marker – marking or etching your property with your postcode, house or flat number, or the first three letters of your address - will help police identify stolen goods should items be recovered.