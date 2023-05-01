Police investigating ‘multi-vehicle’ collision in Littlehampton

Police said they are investigating a ‘multi-vehicle’ collision in Littlehampton in which people from one of the cars made off from the scene.

Officers attended Clun Road at around 5.40pm on Sunday, April 30, following reports of a crash involving a Mercedes car, police added.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Six vehicles, some of which were parked, were damaged. The occupants of the Mercedes made off from the scene and enquiries are ongoing to locate them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A large number of people were present in the area at the time of the collision and in the aftermath, and officers are asking anyone with mobile phone footage from this time to send it in.”

Sussex Police

Any footage can be emailed to [email protected] quoting serial 1022 of 30/04.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

READ THIS:

Advertisement Hide Ad