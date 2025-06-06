Police investigating report of teen attempting to push woman from motorcycle as she drove in Crawley
Police said the incident occurred on Brighton Road, near Cedar Lodge, at around 7.45pm on Thursday (June 5).
The force believe there may have been witnesses who saw what happened, and have asked anyone with information to contact police.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Police are investigating a report that attempts were made to push a woman from her motorcycle as she drove in Brighton Road, near to Cedar Lodge in Crawley on Thursday, June 5 at around 7.45pm.
“The suspect is described as a teenage boy wearing grey tracksuit bottoms and a zip up jacket that was dark grey at the bottom, and light grey from the shoulders up.
“He was also wearing black trainers.
“We believe there may have been witnesses who saw what happened, and we ask anyone with information to contact police.
“Reports can be made online, or by calling 101 quoting reference 713 of 06/06.”