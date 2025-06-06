Police investigating report of teen attempting to push woman from motorcycle as she drove in Crawley

Sussex Police are investigating a report of a ‘teenage boy’ attempting to push a woman from her motorcycle as she drove in Crawley.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police said the incident occurred on Brighton Road, near Cedar Lodge, at around 7.45pm on Thursday (June 5).

The force believe there may have been witnesses who saw what happened, and have asked anyone with information to contact police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Police are investigating a report that attempts were made to push a woman from her motorcycle as she drove in Brighton Road, near to Cedar Lodge in Crawley on Thursday, June 5 at around 7.45pm.

Police are investigating a report that attempts were made to push a woman from her motorcycle as she drove in Brighton Road, near to Cedar Lodge in Crawley. Picture courtesy of Google

“The suspect is described as a teenage boy wearing grey tracksuit bottoms and a zip up jacket that was dark grey at the bottom, and light grey from the shoulders up.

“He was also wearing black trainers.

“We believe there may have been witnesses who saw what happened, and we ask anyone with information to contact police.

“Reports can be made online, or by calling 101 quoting reference 713 of 06/06.”