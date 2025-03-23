Police investigating string of break-ins in Crawley Down

Megan Baker
By Megan Baker

Trainee Reporter

Published 23rd Mar 2025, 19:05 BST
Police are investigating a number of break-ins and attempted break-ins at properties in Crawley Down.

Police said residents of seven properties reported their homes or outbuildings being targeted between midnight and 5am on Saturday morning (22 March).

It is believed at least two suspects were involved in the incidents, understood to be males wearing knee-length jackets, according to Sussex Police.

A spokesperson for the force said: “Enquiries are ongoing to identify the suspects and gather any available evidence.

Police are investigating a number of break-ins and attempted break-ins at properties in Crawley Down. Photo: National World

“Police are asking anyone with any information or relevant CCTV footage to report online or call 101, quoting serial 326 of 22/03.

“House to house enquiries will be conducted by police this evening, and there will be an increased police presence as a visible deterrent and reassurance.

“There are a range of methods residents can take to protect their homes from burglars, including:

“Ensuring properties and outbuildings are securely locked at night and when not in use; visible CCTV systems as a deterrent and to gather evidence; burglar alarms; liighting, particularly motion-detecting external lights;lower fences or hedges at the front of properties to limit hiding spaces.”

